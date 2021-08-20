JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €99.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.22 ($95.55).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.60 ($78.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 108.71. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

