JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Shares of YY opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. JOYY has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

