Joshua Harley Sells 3,550 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $91,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $32,074.35.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $26.58 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $56.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fathom by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fathom by 497.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

