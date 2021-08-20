Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.66. The company has a market cap of $471.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.