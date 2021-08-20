John R. Schimkaitis Sells 1,393 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.26. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $132.43.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.