John R. Miller III Sells 3,000 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $178.03 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4,943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after buying an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after buying an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,072,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

