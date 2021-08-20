John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSE HPI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 37,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

