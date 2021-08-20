John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE HPF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. 86,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,275. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.