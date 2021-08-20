JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.61. 17,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 897,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 87.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in JFrog by 6.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JFrog by 4,597.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 655.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its position in JFrog by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

