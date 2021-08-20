Jetcoin (JET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $815,894.15 and approximately $1.11 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.00871664 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00109813 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.