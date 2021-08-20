Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

KZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

