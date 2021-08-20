Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.31.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $122.27 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 138.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

