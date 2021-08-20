JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JAN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,078. JanOne has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 197.26% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter.

In other JanOne news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $220,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JanOne by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JanOne by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About JanOne

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

