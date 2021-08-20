J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,712. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $446.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

