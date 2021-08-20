J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 915 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 243,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. 976,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,227,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $245.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

