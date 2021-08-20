J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,296 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,222 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.44. The company had a trading volume of 284,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

