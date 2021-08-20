IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 749,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.71.
In related news, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $57,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at $474,781.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.
Featured Article: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.