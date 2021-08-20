IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 749,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $57,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at $474,781.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 831,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 160,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

