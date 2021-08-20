IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $9.39 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 649,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
