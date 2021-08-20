IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $9.39 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 649,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.