Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.42.

TSE IVN opened at C$8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$10.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion and a PE ratio of -88.70.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

