Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.48. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.24. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

