Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 5,925 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 102,109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $20,313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $36.05 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 3.34.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

