Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WGO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 225.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.