Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,897 SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

