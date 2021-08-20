iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 84,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 70,785 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.93. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

