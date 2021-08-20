iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.36. 98,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

