iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

