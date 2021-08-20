iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lessened by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.09. 56,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,349. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

