iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 154.4% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 82,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. 749,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,209,463. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

