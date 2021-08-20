iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.47 and a 52-week high of $108.53.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.