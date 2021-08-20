iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $114.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

