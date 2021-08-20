iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,586,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.97. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,182. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $264.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.13.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

