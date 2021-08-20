iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.13. 1,444,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

