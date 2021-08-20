iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $284.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.