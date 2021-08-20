iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 750.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,970,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $150.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,723,703. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

