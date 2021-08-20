ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $58,054,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IS opened at $8.60 on Friday. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

