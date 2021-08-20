Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.37 Million

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post $155.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $160.18 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $151.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $603.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.87 million to $613.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $644.00 million, with estimates ranging from $636.31 million to $650.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 99,755.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 332,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

