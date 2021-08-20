IOST Market Capitalization Achieves $529.05 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $529.05 million and approximately $70.11 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00163266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00842282 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049410 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

