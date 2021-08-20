Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Robert F. Werner Sells 3,012 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert F. Werner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92.

NVTA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,777,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $53,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

