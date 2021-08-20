Investors Purchase Large Volume of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:ARKX)

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,128 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,780% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

ARKX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

