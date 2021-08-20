Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,020 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,089% compared to the average volume of 254 call options.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $334,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,987 shares of company stock worth $11,567,157 over the last ninety days. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ontrak by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTRK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,345. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $198.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTRK shares. B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

