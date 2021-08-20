Investors Buy High Volume of Hilton Worldwide Call Options (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 32,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 726% compared to the average volume of 3,990 call options.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 80,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,753. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -118.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.77.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.