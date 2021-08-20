Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 203,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,031,848 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

