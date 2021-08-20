Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $443,000.

XSVM stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

