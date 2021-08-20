Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Invacare from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

IVC stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87. Invacare has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,654,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invacare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invacare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

