InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIPZF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS IIPZF traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

