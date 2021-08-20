Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFSPF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$20.71 price objective (down from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.29. Interfor has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

