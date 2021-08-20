Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells $3,431,332.96 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

