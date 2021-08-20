Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. 533,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,013,868. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

