InsurAce (INSUR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.30 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $22.64 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00004078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InsurAce has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00136251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00148090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.18 or 0.99759522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.78 or 0.00920825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.41 or 0.06624252 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

