Insula (ISLA) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Insula has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market capitalization of $768,477.70 and $793.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.01 or 0.00392281 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.66 or 0.00914555 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

